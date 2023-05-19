‘Dream come true’: Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a “dream come true” sort of day for a couple of teammates at Evansville Day School on Thursday.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville city scoring leader Tyler Myers commits to Purple Aces’ men’s basketball]

Day School seniors Tyler Myers and Ryan Cooper each signed their respective national letters of intent to play basketball at the collegiate level.

Myers signed with the University of Evansville, suiting up as a walk-on for the Purple Aces after receiving a full academic scholarship.

“I’m beyond blessed to join a program that wants me, and being able to stay in my hometown community where I’ve rooted myself is something that I’ll forever be grateful for,” Myers said. “I’m ready for this opportunity, it’s a dream come true. This is getting to play for Evansville’s team on Evansville’s biggest stage.”

Meanwhile, Cooper is taking his talents to Oakland City University, joining the Mighty Oaks program under head coach Ken French.

“I never really thought growing up how much I would get better and then be able to go play in college and stuff,” Cooper said. “So, it’s really exciting to go play, and it’s still close to home. I’m just going to work hard this summer and see what it can do.”

