City of Owensboro prepping as Friday After 5 returns to riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party of the summer is set to return on Friday to the Owensboro riverfront.

“Friday After 5″ kicks off its 27th season with live music from several bands, including performances by the Boss Project and Happiness Jones.

Also joining the action on Friday night is a drone show, which starts at 8:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Byron Douglas will be live from Owensboro on Friday morning on 14 News Sunrise.

