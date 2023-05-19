Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. Multiple people were killed and others hurt in a crash.(Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)
By Anna Katayama and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the interstate in the northbound lanes at about 2 p.m., police said.

The seven people who died in the crash were adults, according to officials.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to help with the injured victims.

Phil Price says he was driving through the area as first responders recovered victims from a crushed van. He says the incident will be tough to forget.   

“I actually felt like puking when I saw it. It’s disturbing, you know? It’s tough. It opens your eyes a bit, makes you slow down a bit, makes you want to think a bit,” Price says.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours as police investigated. It’s not known yet if speeding or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
The fire department has displayed Philip Allan's turnout gear at a decade-old firefighter...
Volunteer firefighter dies after being struck responding to crash
City of Owensboro prepping as Friday After 5 returns to riverfront
City of Owensboro prepping as Friday After 5 returns to riverfront
Warrick Co. council considers reallocating public safety income tax revenue
Warrick Co. council considers reallocating public safety income tax revenue