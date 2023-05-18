Women’s Club of Madisonville hosting walk event for Mental Health Awareness

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Women’s Club of Madisonville says they have a spring project this year that focuses on Mental Health Awareness for the month of May.

According to officials, they are partnering with Mahr Park to create a Mental Health Awareness Walk that will be focusing on the National Suicide Hotline 988.

They say the walk will have eight stops along the way. The walk will circle from the Kayak area toward the lake and back to that original point.

A release shows the kickoff will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mahr Park.

They say the walk will include a brochure that gives points of pause and rest with reflection, prayer, and coping tips for anxiety and meditation. On the back of the brochure will list all sponsors and provide a list of local agencies that offer resources for mental health well-being.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.