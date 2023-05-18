Warrick Co. superintendent moving on after two event-filled years

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The superintendent for the Warrick County School Corporation is leaving for another opportunity. During his two years as superintendent, he’s overseen the school district’s response to a number of tragedies as well as successes.

Dr. Todd Lambert grew up in Indiana and started his professional career here. After working a few years in Colorado, he took the job as superintendent in Warrick County. Now he’s headed back to Colorado. In his time in Warrick County, he’s had to deal with a little bit of everything.

The two years that Lambert spent as superintendent were filled with ups and downs.

“I think some of these things could easily go south if you’re in a place that’s not so supportive and so successful, but everyone here has been fantastic,” said Lambert.

He says his first school year in Warrick County started with making the decision to make masks mandatory in schools. He says dealing with COVID-19 was hard on everyone in the schools, and eventually they implemented plans which worked well for them and seemed to keep everyone happy.

He says it was hard for educators to have to make decisions that could affect the health of students.

“You had a bunch of people who were well-intended, who were dedicated, passionate educators being asked to make decisions they had never made before,” said Lambert. “It’s not a recipe for a smooth operation.”

In his time, Dr. Lambert also faced tragedies. These included the deaths of Boonville students Ashton Pryor and Gage McCoy. He says it can be hard for administrators to know exactly what to do when disasters happen.

“My first instinct is I’m a parent,” said Lambert. “I have a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old and I try to imagine having to get that call.”

The school district had many successes during Dr. Lambert’s time as well. These include the athletic achievements of Tecumseh High School, and academic excellence across the district.

Lambert says he’s a little jealous of the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Abbie Redmon, especially as Castle High School’s band plans a trip to the Rose Bowl.

“I have to admit I’m a little disappointed because Abbie’s going to get to go to Pasadena,” said Lambert. “I was planning to go with my wife, we were going to go to the Rose Bowl.”

As he prepares to leave, Dr. Lambert says he’ll miss his family who lives nearby, as well as his work family. He says he’ll also miss his favorite pizza places along with Donut Bank.

