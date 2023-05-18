Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard

Officials said a suspect was arrested.
Officials said a suspect was arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday evening and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before the driver was apprehended by police, the Holy See said.

Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.

Once the car reached the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the driver got out and was immediately arrested by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration.”

It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome.

Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room.

The incident was a rare incursion into the city state, much of which is off limits to the general public, especially at night.

While visitors can access St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums during business hours, and people with doctors’ prescriptions can go to the Vatican pharmacy, permission is required to get into other buildings in the enclave.

The Apostolic Palace, which houses the papal apartments, key reception rooms and offices, is guarded around the clock by Swiss Guards and gendarmes who man various checkpoints.

It’s not the first time that someone with apparent psychiatric problems caused a disturbance at the Vatican. During a 2009 Christmas Eve Mass, a woman jumped the barricade of St. Peter’s Basilica and tried to attack Pope Benedict XVI. He was not harmed, though a cardinal walking in the procession broke his hip in the ruckus.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro

Latest News

FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
FILE - This image taken from surveillance video provided by the Louisville Metro Police...
Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream
Illinois lawmakers pass legislation for free meals to students
Illinois lawmakers pass legislation for free meals to students
Search warrants show a Louisville mass shooter planned the attack on a bank, according to notes...
Search warrants unsealed in investigation of mass shooting at Louisville bank
Vanderburgh Co. Jail expansion includes mental health unit
Vanderburgh Co. Jail expansion includes mental health unit