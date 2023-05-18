Vanderburgh Co. Jail expansion includes mental health unit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of the proposed expansion of the Vanderburgh County Jail includes the addition of a mental health unit.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says it’s important for people in jail to get the help they need.

That’s why he says he pushed for this unit.

“It’s not really a good idea to be mixing folks who are in a mental health crisis with general population,” Sheriff Robinson said. “They’re not going to receive adequate care or supervision.”

