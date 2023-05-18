Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Jail expansion includes mental health unit

Vanderburgh Co. Jail expansion includes mental health unit
By Jordan Yaney
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of the proposed expansion of the Vanderburgh County Jail includes the addition of a mental health unit.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says it’s important for people in jail to get the help they need.

That’s why he says he pushed for this unit.

“It’s not really a good idea to be mixing folks who are in a mental health crisis with general population,” Sheriff Robinson said. “They’re not going to receive adequate care or supervision.”

