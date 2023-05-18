Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Another historic staple of the city gone in a matter of hours.

The investigation continues into what started the fire at the old Pearl Cleaners in downtown Evansville.

And a man is now in custody after being shot at by police at a local gas station.

A 19-year-old is now facing federal charges.

The Evansville man is accused of selling drugs that caused a woman’s death last year.

An Evansville classic is now back open.

This time the Roca Bar is serving up food on the east side.

