Thursday Sunrise Headlines

5/18 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Another historic staple of the city gone in a matter of hours.

The investigation continues into what started the fire at the old Pearl Cleaners in downtown Evansville.

And a man is now in custody after being shot at by police at a local gas station.

A 19-year-old is now facing federal charges.

The Evansville man is accused of selling drugs that caused a woman’s death last year.

An Evansville classic is now back open.

This time the Roca Bar is serving up food on the east side.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

