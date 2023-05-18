Showers and storms Friday PM, sunny weekend.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny and pleasant weather across the Tri-State on Thursday as highs topped out in the upper 70s. Mostly clear and cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s Friday morning. Clouds will increase during the day on Friday as a cold front moves in from the west. Highs will climb to near 80 before showers and thunderstorms arrive on Friday evening. Most of the rain should be out of the area by sunrise Saturday. Mostly sunny and slightly cooler for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Dry and warm for the first half of next week with highs near 80.

