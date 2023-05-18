Mt. Vernon Police purchasing new laptops after receiving grant

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department will be purchasing some new equipment thanks to a grant.

Police officials say the Marathon Petroleum Corporation awarded $3,492.24 to the department.

Officers say they will use the money to purchase two new rugged laptops for the patrol cars.

Police say this puts them one step closer to phasing out the old laptops, which are not as durable.

