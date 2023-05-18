Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mt. Vernon Police purchasing new laptops after receiving grant

Mt. Vernon Police purchasing new laptops after receiving grant
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department will be purchasing some new equipment thanks to a grant.

Police officials say the Marathon Petroleum Corporation awarded $3,492.24 to the department.

Officers say they will use the money to purchase two new rugged laptops for the patrol cars.

Police say this puts them one step closer to phasing out the old laptops, which are not as durable.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro

Latest News

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Customers to see changes with water as EWSU switches water disinfectant, officials say
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
MPD: Man arrested after stealing from several vehicles in Madisonville