MPD: Madisonville man accused of stealing from several vehicles arrested

24-year-old Cody Ellison
24-year-old Cody Ellison(Madisonville Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after they received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles.

Officials say those thefts happened in subdivisions located off of Island Ford Road.

According to a release, officers spoke with home owners and obtained surveillance video of the suspect from numerous locations.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Cody Ellison.

A release shows police found Ellison inside of a Madisonville home, as well as stolen property.

Ellison was arrested and taken to Hopkins County Jail.

He is facing multiple charges including theft of a firearm.

24-year-old Cody Ellison
24-year-old Cody Ellison(Madisonville Police Department)

