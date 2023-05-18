Birthday Club
Man accused of shooting at Holiday Motel in Henderson set to appear in court

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, the man accused of a weekend shooting in Henderson will make his first court appearance.

The shooting happened on South Green Street just after 9 Saturday night.

Police say Dasean Saunders was arrested for attempted murder.

Officers say he was found in Owensboro after they got help finding him from U.S. Marshals.

Saunders was booked into the Daviess County Jail before he was transferred to Henderson.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

We will update you on 14 news with what is announced in court.

