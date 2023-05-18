Man accused of shooting at Holiday Motel in Henderson set to appear in court

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, the man accused of a weekend shooting in Henderson will make his first court appearance.

The shooting happened on South Green Street just after 9 Saturday night.

[Previous Story: Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson]

Police say Dasean Saunders was arrested for attempted murder.

Officers say he was found in Owensboro after they got help finding him from U.S. Marshals.

[Previous Story: HPD: Man arrested for attempted murder in Holiday Motel shooting]

Saunders was booked into the Daviess County Jail before he was transferred to Henderson.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

We will update you on 14 news with what is announced in court.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.