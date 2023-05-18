Madisonville park hosts mental health awareness walk

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were on the trails at Mahr Park on Friday afternoon to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

The park held the Women’s Club of Madisonville’s first-ever mental health awareness walk. It included eight different stops that focused on methods of coping such as prayer, mental grounding and reflection.

Sandra Airken, organizer of the event, says it’s important to shine a light on mental health issues.

“Mental health is the root cause of addictions, alcoholism and gun violence,” Airken said. “It all goes back to mental health, and I really just feel like we need to bring awareness to that and open conversations. Reduce the stigma of shame and make it okay to talk about it.”

