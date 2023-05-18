Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville park hosts mental health awareness walk

Madisonville park hosts mental health awareness walk
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were on the trails at Mahr Park on Friday afternoon to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.

The park held the Women’s Club of Madisonville’s first-ever mental health awareness walk. It included eight different stops that focused on methods of coping such as prayer, mental grounding and reflection.

Sandra Airken, organizer of the event, says it’s important to shine a light on mental health issues.

“Mental health is the root cause of addictions, alcoholism and gun violence,” Airken said. “It all goes back to mental health, and I really just feel like we need to bring awareness to that and open conversations. Reduce the stigma of shame and make it okay to talk about it.”

Click here to take a look at mental health resources in our Peace of Mind section.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro

Latest News

Madisonville park hosts mental health awareness walk
Madisonville park hosts mental health awareness walk
Ind. state leaders & professionals take part in Mental Health Summit
Ind. state leaders & professionals take part in Mental Health Summit
Ind. state leaders & professionals take part in Mental Health Summit
Ind. state leaders & professionals take part in Mental Health Summit
Peace of Mind - Breathing exercises
Peace of Mind - Breathing exercises