Illinois lawmakers pass legislation for free meals to students

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - In Illinois, lawmakers have passed legislation to create free, healthy breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students.

Officials say it will help with student development, mental health and academic achievement.

The legislation comes after a federal meals waiver during the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June 2022.

The measure now goes to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.