Evansville woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman pled guilty to seven counts of animal cruelty on Wednesday.

In July 2022, officials say the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Animal Control were called to a home in the 3100 block of Mooring Road for a welfare check on animals left alone by Shayna Faye Burko.

Burko was supposed to be caring for the animals, prosecutors say.

Once VCSO arrived on scene, deputies say no one answered the door but could smell an odor coming from the home.

Deputies also said they could see several malnourished dogs.

After a search warrant was submitted and signed, authorities discovered feces, urine, two dead dogs and five living malnourished dogs inside the home, officials say.

Burko’s sentencing is set for June 29.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

