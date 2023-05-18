EFD: Person of interest detained in Evansville business fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department has confirmed a person of interest has been detained in connection with a fire at the old Pearl Cleaners.

That fire happened Wednesday, May 17 around 2 a.m.

[Previous Story: Old Pearl Cleaners building destroyed by fire]

Evansville Division Chief Mike Larson says the fire was considered “out” around 8 Wednesday morning.

After the fire was out, fire crews continued to put out hot spots until around 4 p.m., making sure the fire didn’t rekindle.

That Pearl Dry Cleaners location had been in business for more than 100 years when it closed in 2017.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

