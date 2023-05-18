Birthday Club
Customers to see changes with water as EWSU switches water disinfectant, officials say

(Source: EWSU)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say customers may notice a slight change in the taste and odor of their tap water.

According to a release, the change is related to a temporary switch in the disinfectant that is used in the water treatment process.

They say the switch to free chlorine from the regularly used disinfectant chloramine will begin Monday, May 22 and continue until Monday, July 10.

EWSU says they switch disinfectants twice a year. The second switchover will be from August 28 until October 16.

A release shows the switch is to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU customers.

