Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Officer clings to car as it drives off

A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to the car's roof. (Source: KCCI/CARROLL COUNTY POLICE/CNN)
By KCCI staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: Video contains bleeped profanity.

CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) - A terrifying moment - when a Carroll police officer stepped on top of a moving car - started as a simple traffic stop.

Then officer Patrick McCarty told passenger Dennis Guider Jr. there was a warrant for his arrest.

The driver got out, Guider slid over to the driver’s seat, and the car started moving. McCarty pulled his gun.

The car continued to roll forward. Officers yelled at him to stop while Guider sat there with his hands up.

That’s when McCarty stepped on top of the car.

Guider continued to drive away as several more squad cars joined the chase, and McCarty hung on to the roof.

The chase only lasted for about a minute as Guider turned into a gravel lot and through a ditch, where McCarty lost his grip, fell to the ground and broke his back.

Guider pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle but claimed he feared for his life when the gun was pulled.

His attorney asked the judge for leniency during sentencing, claiming McCarty was never trained to step in front of a moving car.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Crews battling early morning fire at old Pearl Cleaners building in Evansville
Old Pearl Cleaners building destroyed by fire
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck

Latest News

Man accused of shooting at Holiday Motel in Henderson set to appear in court
Man accused of shooting at Holiday Motel in Henderson set to appear in court
A new video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police, with one officer clinging to...
VIDEO: Officer clings to moving car
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G-7 summit
FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say