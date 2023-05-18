Brilliant Sunshine

Birthday Club
5/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine as high temps remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, mainly clear and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with high temps in the lower 80s. There is a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

Saturday, rain chances ending early in the morning then becoming sunny and cooler. High temperatures dropping into the lower 70s behind northerly winds gusting to 20-25 miles an hour.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

