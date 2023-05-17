Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Willard Public Library holds Evansville historical panel event

Willard Library hosts Evansville panel event
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community was invited to an event at Willard Public Library to learn what life was like in the area nearly 60 years ago.

The event was hosted at Willard Public Library with a panel consisted of special guests to talk about what life was like for them from 1955 to 1975. Those special guests were: Watez Phelps, Vivian Taylor, and Charles Berger.

Phelps is a founding board member of the Evansville African American museum, and he talked about what it meant to him to be invited to share his experiences at an event like this.

”Our shared history brings us all together,” says Phelps. “And it’s good that we get together and talk about our history. So we can better understand why it is that we function as we do.”

Phelps shared that as we look to the future, the ways Evansville as a community can continue to improve is providing good education for students in the area and setting them up for success after they graduate high school, whether that means college or the right job.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
SUV believed to be involved in several crashes Tuesday in Evansville
Police called to report of car hitting house, other crashes in Evansville
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation
WWI era plane crash lands in Muhlenberg Co.
WWI era plane makes crash landing in Greenville
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Reitz Memorial High School choir to perform with Foreigner
Reitz Memorial High School choir to perform with Foreigner
Six indicted in two separate cases in Hopkins Co.
Six indicted in two separate cases in Hopkins Co.
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
Henderson leaders considering convention center
Henderson leaders considering convention center