Willard Public Library holds Evansville historical panel event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community was invited to an event at Willard Public Library to learn what life was like in the area nearly 60 years ago.

The event was hosted at Willard Public Library with a panel consisted of special guests to talk about what life was like for them from 1955 to 1975. Those special guests were: Watez Phelps, Vivian Taylor, and Charles Berger.

Phelps is a founding board member of the Evansville African American museum, and he talked about what it meant to him to be invited to share his experiences at an event like this.

”Our shared history brings us all together,” says Phelps. “And it’s good that we get together and talk about our history. So we can better understand why it is that we function as we do.”

Phelps shared that as we look to the future, the ways Evansville as a community can continue to improve is providing good education for students in the area and setting them up for success after they graduate high school, whether that means college or the right job.

