Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

5/17 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news right now from downtown Evansville.

Fire crews are busy putting out big flames in the old Pearl Cleaners building on 3rd street.

It’s been burning for several hours.

Results are in this morning from Kentucky’s primary.

The biggest race on the docket, for the governor’s seat.

Current Governor Andy Beshear will face off against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in November.

We’re meeting one of Owensboro’s newest leaders.

Sharon NeSmith (Nee-smith Taking over the city commissioner seat left empty after the death of Larry Maglinger.

Could we see a convention center at Audubon State Park.

Henderson leaders are looking into the possibility.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

