Traffic Alert: Turn lane closed for gas line work on Hwy 41 and Washington Ave.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for Evansville drivers.

Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation have closed the right turn lane at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue.

This is in the southbound lane.

CenterPoint Energy crews will be working on a gas line.

Officials say the walking trail will also be closed in the area.

No word on when it will reopen.

