Teen charged in deadly fentanyl overdose facing federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal authorities have now charged an Evansville teen after they say he sold the drugs that killed a 19-year-old and caused others to overdose.

[Previous: Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death]

As we reported last year, Jeremial Leach, who is now 19, is accused using Snap Chat to sell drugs and guns.

He was facing local charges then, but now he’s facing three federal charges.

Authorities say Leach continued to sell drugs, even after 19-year-old died.

They say others who took drugs provided by Leach also overdosed, but were revived with Narcan.

