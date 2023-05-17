Sunny Thursday, rain Friday, sunny weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and temps near 80 for Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will keep dry Canadian air flowing across the Tri-State through the end of the week. Thursday will bring a repeat day of sunny and pleasant. Friday will start out sunny, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Friday night, with rain ending before sunrise on Saturday. The weekend looks good with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Dry and warmer to start next week with highs in the 80s Monday through Wednesday.

