Six indicted in two separate cases in Hopkins Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Six people were indicted in two separate cases by a grand jury in Hopkins County.

Austin Cates, Antonio Brooks, and Zachary Davis were all part of an indictment after they fled from a traffic stop in March.

During their arrest Davis was also charged with meth possession and trafficking marijuana, Brooks was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and Cates was also charged with meth possession as well as wanton endangerment.

Back in April, 46-year-old Jarrod Carroll, 27-year-old Kimberly Hale, and 51-year-old Lanna Hale were all inside the home, along with a four-year-old child.

They were charged with drug trafficking and meth possession charges after a large amount of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and more were found inside the home.

