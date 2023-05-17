Birthday Club
Reitz Memorial High School choir to perform with Foreigner

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The band Foreigner is inviting one lucky Evansville school choir to perform a song with them during Wednesday’s concert.

Reitz Memorial High School was selected to accompany the rock band on the song ‘I Want to Know What Love Is.’

The band also donated $500 to the school’s choir program. Memorial will be selling Foreigner’s Greatest Hits CDs ahead of the concert.

Officials say all proceeds will go directly to the school’s music program.

Foreigner Bassist Jeff Pilson says his high school music instructor was very influential to him and that’s what inspired him to give back.

”School music education is very important to us,” says Pilson. “It’s the first thing that has problems when there’s funding issues at schools. Our feeling is there anything we can do and we came up with this. We think it’s a great plan and seems to be working.”

Foreigner will perform Wednesday at the Old National Events Plaza at 8 p.m.

