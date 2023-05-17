OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a theft.

The police department posted pictures of the man onto their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

They say if you have any information on the man to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro (Owensboro Police Department)

