Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a theft.
The police department posted pictures of the man onto their Facebook page Wednesday morning.
They say if you have any information on the man to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880.
You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
