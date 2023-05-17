Birthday Club
Owensboro man federally indicted on drug and gun charges

Montae Goodnight Mugshot
Montae Goodnight Mugshot(Source: Daviess County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was federally indicted for several charges stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this year, police say.

In January 2023, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 4500 Block of Frederica Street in connection to a disturbance complaint.

According to police, officers found the suspect involved in the disturbance, later identified as 35-year-old Montae Goodnight, was wanted on several warrants.

When officers tried to detain Goodnight, OPD says he tried to run away from officers. When police finally apprehended the suspect, officers say they found Goodnight in possession of a loaded handgun, suspected methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Last Wednesday, Goodnight was federally indicted on the following charges:

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
  • Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

