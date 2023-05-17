Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people have been arrested after police saw them loading multiple items into a pickup truck outside of an apartment.

According to a release, one of those officers knew that the previous tenants of the apartment had already been evicted.

Officers say those people were identified as 25-year-old Haley Overton, 43-year-old Michael Pfister, and 51-year-old Thomas Smith.

An investigation revealed Overton climbed up to a second story window, went into the apartment, and then let Smith in the door. Overton and Smith then began taking items from the apartment.

Officials say Overton and Smith were arrested for burglary and breaking and entering.

A release shows that when police searched the truck they found meth, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pfister was then arrested for possession of meth.

