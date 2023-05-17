Birthday Club
Man accused of boarding Owensboro school bus, overdosing

Demetrion Chambers
Demetrion Chambers(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say an intoxicated man boarded a school bus.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Hale Avenue.

Officers say 22-year-old Demetrion Chambers boarded the OPS bus and yelled at student.

They say he got off the bus and ran through several yards trying to get away from police.

Once he was in custody, police say Chambers began to show signs of an overdose and became unresponsive.

Police say they used two doses of Narcan and took him to the hospital.

He’s now in the jail facing several charges:

• Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)

• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree

• Menacing

• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

• Resisting Arrest

• Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation

Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro