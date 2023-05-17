Birthday Club
Labor activist honored with historical marker in Evansville

By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A labor activist is being honored in Evansville.

A public dedication ceremony was held for commemorating Mary Harris “Mother” Jones at Shirley James Gateway Plaza on Wednesday.

She was honored with an Indiana state historical marker. “Mother” Jones advocated for fair wages and safe working conditions across the U.S. In Indiana, she rallied textile workers in Evansville and spoke at the steel strike in Gary in 1919.

“This marker here really serves as a tangible reminder of the work that she did, of the men, women and children who worked here and who experienced these conditions,” Historical Marker Program Director Casey Pfeiffer said. “It really will serve to replace the story back in the context here, and serve as a reminder and educational piece for people who pass it in the future.”

This marker is one of 12 state markers that have been installed in Vanderburgh County.

Click here for a list of all markers in the county.

