KWC’s Matheis named to D2CCA and NFCA All-Region teams

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Following her incredible freshman campaign that saw her named the G-MAC Freshman of the Year and First-Team All G-MAC, Megan Matheis has been named Second-Team All Region by both the NFCA and the D2CCA. 

Consisting of schools from the G-MAC, GLVC, and the GLIAC, Midwest Region selects just two third baseman to be named to the All-Region team, one on first team and the other on second. 

Playing in 52 games this season, the Jasper, Indiana native led the G-MAC with a .456 batting average on a league leading 74 hits. She was second in the league with 41 RBIs and seven home runs. Matheis set a single season KWC record with a .659 slugging percentage, her batting average is second all-time, and her .492 on-base percentage is third all-time. 

Matheis is the first All-Region honoree from Wesleyan since Meredith Daunhauer and Lexie Mullen were named to the NFCA All-Region team in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

