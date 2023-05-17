Holiday World holds ‘Play Day’ for kids with disabilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World held its 31st annual Play Day on Wednesday, a day when the park is exclusively for school groups of kids with disabilities. Park officials say the tradition is a favorite not only for the kids, but also for the staff.

Holiday World is right at the beginning of their 2023 season, and as park officials do every year, they decided to kick things off with a day dedicated to some very special guests.

For 31 years, Holiday World has set aside one day to cater exclusively to kids with disabilities, called Play Day. Park officials say the staff enjoys it just as much as the guests.

“Play Day is absolutely the best day of the season,” said Holiday World Director of Communications and 4th generation owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt. “Of course, we love bringing smiles to our guests every day of the season, but there’s something extra special about Play Day.”

More than 3,000 kids, chaperones, and parents came to the park for a day dedicated to their needs. Park officials say the staff gives special attention to the kids, and they take extra time loading kids onto the rides.

They say the day is a welcome change from the chaos of a standard park day.

“When they come with their families throughout the summer, when it’s so crowded they get a little overwhelmed and aren’t able to enjoy themselves,” said Easterseals Coordinator of Events and Community Relations Megan Irish. “So having this day dedicated to these individuals, it just means the world.”

Play Day is possible through a partnership with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

They raised over $30,000 for Easterseals therapy services this year, and over $610,000 since the start of the tradition.

One preschool-aged visitor was Waylon Jackson. Waylon has respiratory problems and speaks with sign language. His mom says Play Day is a perfect fit for them.

“It’s great because he can come out here, play with his friends, and we can take as many breaks as we need to,” said Waylon’s mom Amanda. “Everyone’s really understanding. He’s happy to be here with his friends.”

Another visitor was nine-year-old Charlie Joyner. Charlie was enjoying his second Play Day, and had another reason to enjoy the day.

“My favorite thing about being here today is that it’s my birthday and I just get a day off to come here,” said Charlie.

