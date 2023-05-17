Firefly Drone Show set for Wednesday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Wednesday night, people in downtown Owensboro will be looking to the skies.

The Firefly Drone Shows will bring 300 drones to fly over the Ohio River.

They say those drones will make different shapes and formations, all synchronized to music.

The show will take place at 8:30 p.m. and again this Friday.

Each drone show will last about 15 minutes and is free to attend.

