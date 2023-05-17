EPD: No one hurt in officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there was an officer-involved shooting at Louisiana and Heidelbach.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers saw a felony suspect in the area, and waited for him to pull over at a gas station before blocking him in.

EPD officials say the suspect had a gun on him. When officers say they noticed him pull it out, police say they fired shots at him but missed. The suspect then quickly surrendered to officers.

The suspect was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say no officers or suspects were hurt.

We will update this story once more information is available.

