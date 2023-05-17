Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EFD firefighters recognized for helping deliver babies

EFD firefighters recognized for helping deliver babies
By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville firefighters were honored for their involvement in helping deliver babies on Wednesday.

Six firefighters were presented with Stork Awards and pins.

Four of them helped deliver a baby inside a home before taking mother, father and child to the hospital.

The other two assisted in a delivery in an ambulance during transport to Deaconess Hospital. Firefighter Wesley Brown says although it was stressful, it was also a special moment.

“It was definitely a beautiful moment though hearing that first cry, cause once we heard a cry we knew everything was okay,” Brown said. “We knew the baby is breathing, alive and healthy. So that was the greatest sound maybe I’ve ever heard so.”

Officials say less than 0.5% of births involve help from firefighters, but they seem to be on the rise.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Kevin Moman
Father sentenced to probation after child overdoses on fentanyl
SUV believed to be involved in several crashes Tuesday in Evansville
Police called to report of car hitting house, other crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Montae Goodnight Mugshot
Owensboro man federally indicted on drug and gun charges
Replica of ship sailed by Christopher Columbus makes stop in Evansville
Replica of ship sailed by Christopher Columbus makes stop in Evansville
Holiday World is kicking off their 2023 season with some very special guests.
Holiday World holds ‘Play Day’ for kids with disabilities
Labor activist honored with historical marker in Evansville
Labor activist honored with historical marker in Evansville
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection