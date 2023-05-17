EFD firefighters recognized for helping deliver babies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville firefighters were honored for their involvement in helping deliver babies on Wednesday.

Six firefighters were presented with Stork Awards and pins.

Four of them helped deliver a baby inside a home before taking mother, father and child to the hospital.

The other two assisted in a delivery in an ambulance during transport to Deaconess Hospital. Firefighter Wesley Brown says although it was stressful, it was also a special moment.

“It was definitely a beautiful moment though hearing that first cry, cause once we heard a cry we knew everything was okay,” Brown said. “We knew the baby is breathing, alive and healthy. So that was the greatest sound maybe I’ve ever heard so.”

Officials say less than 0.5% of births involve help from firefighters, but they seem to be on the rise.

