Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dairy Queen in Henderson is closed until further notice.

The Dairy Queen on Green Street in Henderson has a “closed for maintenance” sign accompanied by a health department sign with the grade of “C”.

The grade was issued by the Green River District Health Department.

They say that a grade of “C” means the establishment was cited for “critical violations” or scored below 84%.

The last inspection on record with the health department was back in January where they received a grade of A.

