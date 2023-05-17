Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dairy Queen in Henderson is closed until further notice.

The Dairy Queen on Green Street in Henderson has a “closed for maintenance” sign accompanied by a health department sign with the grade of “C”.

The grade was issued by the Green River District Health Department.

They say that a grade of “C” means the establishment was cited for “critical violations” or scored below 84%.

The last inspection on record with the health department was back in January where they received a grade of A.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.