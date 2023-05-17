Crews installing temporary traffic signal in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation crews are installing a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of State Road 66 and Grimm Road.

Crews say the light will help to improve traffic flow as work begins on intersection improvements at S.R. 66 and Epworth Road.

The traffic lights are expected to be in place through mid-June.

