Crews battling early morning fire at old Pearl Cleaner’s building in Evansville
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews are downtown Evansville battling big flames in the old Pearl Cleaner’s building on Northwest 3rd Street.
Officials say that fire has been burning since around 2 a.m.
The Evansville Fire Department says several streets surrounding it are closed.
Central Dispatch confirms the call for the fire came in as a two alarm fire.
Our 14 News crew on scene says at one point the fire caused sparks to fly from a nearby power line.
They say CenterPoint came out to the area to shut off the power.
We will update this story as it develops.
