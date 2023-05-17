Brighter Skies

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog will disappear after sunrise. Full sunshine behind a northeast breeze with seasonable high temps in the upper 70s. Tonight, clear and chilly as lows sink into the lower 50s.

Thursday, generous sunshine as high temps remain in the upper 70s. Thursday night, mostly clear and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with high temps near 80-degrees. There is a 50% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

