HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 175 year old business is investing $51 million that will retain over 400 jobs in Hancock County.

Officials say Domtar Paper Co. LLC. is investing that money into Hawesville Mill Modernization.

According to a release, the project, located at the company’s existing 50-year-old Hawesville mill, will upgrade the current pulper with a modern pulper to gain additional machine capabilities and better service growing markets.

Leaders at Domtar say they plan to have the expansion fully operational by the end of 2025.

“Domtar is pleased to partner with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to support the Hawesville mill’s modernization, offering the ability to produce innovative fiber-based products that are growing in demand,” said Hawesville mill manager Murray Hewitt. “Additionally, it promotes stable employment and maintains the Hawesville mill’s standing as a pillar of the community that it has served for over 50 years.”

Domtar is a leading provider of a variety of fiber-based products, including, communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens.

$51 million investment coming to Domtar Paper in Hancock Co. (Gov. Beshear)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.