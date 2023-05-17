Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

$51 million investment coming to Domtar Paper in Hancock Co.

$51 million investment coming to Domtar Paper in Hancock Co.
$51 million investment coming to Domtar Paper in Hancock Co.(Gov. Beshear)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 175 year old business is investing $51 million that will retain over 400 jobs in Hancock County.

Officials say Domtar Paper Co. LLC. is investing that money into Hawesville Mill Modernization.

According to a release, the project, located at the company’s existing 50-year-old Hawesville mill, will upgrade the current pulper with a modern pulper to gain additional machine capabilities and better service growing markets.

Leaders at Domtar say they plan to have the expansion fully operational by the end of 2025.

“Domtar is pleased to partner with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to support the Hawesville mill’s modernization, offering the ability to produce innovative fiber-based products that are growing in demand,” said Hawesville mill manager Murray Hewitt. “Additionally, it promotes stable employment and maintains the Hawesville mill’s standing as a pillar of the community that it has served for over 50 years.”

Domtar is a leading provider of a variety of fiber-based products, including, communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens.

$51 million investment coming to Domtar Paper in Hancock Co.
$51 million investment coming to Domtar Paper in Hancock Co.(Gov. Beshear)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed by health department
SUV believed to be involved in several crashes Tuesday in Evansville
Police called to report of car hitting house, other crashes in Evansville
Kevin Moman
Father sentenced to probation after child overdoses on fentanyl
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation

Latest News

John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Firefly Drone Show set for Wednesday in Owensboro
Firefly Drone Show set for Wednesday in Owensboro
Crews battling early morning fire at old Pearl Cleaner’s building in Evansville
Crews continue battling fire at old Pearl Cleaner’s building in Evansville
5/17 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines