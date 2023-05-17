14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville basketball coach we told you about last month who was under investigation has been arrested for forgery.

[14 News Investigates: Evansville detectives investigate basketball coach]

John Holland III was booked into the Vanderburgh Co. Jail Tuesday and has since been released.

As we reported, Evansville Financial Crimes detectives were investigating Holland. .

Parents tell us Holland used to be the coach of a boys basketball travel team, The Evansville Sharks.

We’re told games and practices have stopped.

We sat down with mother Lauren Cardwell, who says her 11-year-old son raised more than $700 in a laundry soap fundraiser for the team.

She says Holland never sent in the raised money to the laundry soap company, so the product never came.

Cardwell says Holland forged emails, pretending to be the owner of the company.

EPD confirms Holland paid back Cardwell.

We talked with him on the phone last month, and he says he is the one being scammed.

