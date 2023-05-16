WWI era plane makes crash landing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky National Guard say a WWI era plane made an emergency landing at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the pilots conducted a controlled crash after the plane’s engine lost power at 1,500 feet.

They say two pilots were on board and both were able to walk away without injuries.

One pilot went to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials say the plane was on the way to Bowling Green after it had refueled at the Anton Airport in Hopkins County.

The historical plane was heavily damaged while landing in the open field at the training site.

It was recently on display at an airshow in Indiana.

Officials say the 1913 WWI plane is one of only six remaining in the world and the only one that is certified for coast-to-coast flights.

