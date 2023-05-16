Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

WWI era plane makes crash landing in Greenville

WWI era plane crash lands in Muhlenberg Co.
WWI era plane crash lands in Muhlenberg Co.(Kentucky National Guard)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky National Guard say a WWI era plane made an emergency landing at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the pilots conducted a controlled crash after the plane’s engine lost power at 1,500 feet.

They say two pilots were on board and both were able to walk away without injuries.

One pilot went to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials say the plane was on the way to Bowling Green after it had refueled at the Anton Airport in Hopkins County.

The historical plane was heavily damaged while landing in the open field at the training site.

It was recently on display at an airshow in Indiana.

Officials say the 1913 WWI plane is one of only six remaining in the world and the only one that is certified for coast-to-coast flights.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
VCSO: Crash involving grain bin truck closes parts of I-69

Latest News

Perry Central’s baseball coach fired, accused of theft
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation
Fortune Feimster making stop in Evansville during ‘Live Laugh Love Tour’
Fortune Feimster making stop in Evansville during ‘Live Laugh Love Tour’
Peace of Mind - Breathing exercises
Peace of Mind - Breathing exercises