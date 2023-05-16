Wheelchair Parade held Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Greenville mayor hosted a Wheelchair Parade to kick off National Skilled Nursing Week.

The Muhlenberg County and city of Greenville emergency services personnel were also at the parade.

Officials say the parade is regionally popular, and last year was featured statewide by the Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.