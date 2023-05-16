Birthday Club
Wet/dry vote on the Henderson ballot
By Brian Cissell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Henderson County, there’s a wet/dry vote up on the ballot for people living in South Corydon.

If passed, businesses in the area just off Highway 60 will be able to sell alcohol.

We talked to one voter who doesn’t have an issue with alcohol sales.

“I don’t think we’ll see people just laying around the street drunk down here. If you want some whiskey you can go uptown at the Dollar Store or wherever they’re gonna have it and get you some. It’s no different than getting a gallon of milk,” said voter Joseph Alvey.

We’ll let you know if it passes when the results come in.

