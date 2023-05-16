Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Those across the commonwealth are heading to the polls today.

It’s primary day in Kentucky. The biggest race is the one for governor.

Happening today, the teen facing charges in Saturday’s Eastland Mall incident will make his first court appearance.

Police announced he’s being charges as an adult.

Owensboro officials are on the search for the person to fill the empty seat left after the passing of City Commissioner Larry Maglinger.

We’ve got some rain moving into the area.

And we could have some thunder storms as move through the morning.

