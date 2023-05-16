Trial date set for suspect in deadly Perry Co. hit and run

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date is set for the man accused of a deadly hit and run in Perry County.

According to court records, 35-year-old Blake Hensley will have a pre-trial conference on July 19.

His trial is set for October 30.

As we reported last week, deputies believe Hensley hit two people on a scooter.

This was at State Route 37 and Highway 237 interchange.

Authorities say 34-year-old Amity Smitson died on scene.

The other victim was flown to the hospital.

Hensley is in the Perry County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

