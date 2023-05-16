Sunny and pleasant finish to the week

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday brought another quarter inch of rain to the Tri-State.   Skies will clear Tuesday night and lows will drop into the middle 50s on Wednesday morning.  Mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday with a high of 80.  Clear Wednesday night with a low of 53, with more sunshine and a high of 79 on Thursday.   Increasing clouds on Friday will bring a chance of rain back into the Tri-State during the afternoon and evening.  A few thunderstorms possible.  Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday, so partly sunny and pleasant for the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

