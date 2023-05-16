Sunny and pleasant finish to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday brought another quarter inch of rain to the Tri-State. Skies will clear Tuesday night and lows will drop into the middle 50s on Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday with a high of 80. Clear Wednesday night with a low of 53, with more sunshine and a high of 79 on Thursday. Increasing clouds on Friday will bring a chance of rain back into the Tri-State during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday, so partly sunny and pleasant for the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

