Perry Central’s baseball coach fired, accused of theft

(WAFB)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Superintendent for Perry County Schools, Dr. Tara Bishop, confirms Perry Central’s baseball coach, Ryan Hoover, has been terminated.

She tells us it is because of theft, and the school corporation is pressing charges.

We reached out the the Sheriff’s Office. They tell us the investigation is with Perry County School’s Police Department.

The county prosecutor says charges have not yet been filed.

