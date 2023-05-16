Perry Central’s baseball coach fired, accused of theft

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Superintendent for Perry County Schools, Dr. Tara Bishop, confirms Perry Central’s baseball coach, Ryan Hoover, has been terminated.

She tells us it is because of theft, and the school corporation is pressing charges.

We reached out the the Sheriff’s Office. They tell us the investigation is with Perry County School’s Police Department.

The county prosecutor says charges have not yet been filed.

