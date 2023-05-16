Birthday Club
Owensboro City officials interviewing candidates for open commission seat
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners are interviewing more candidates Tuesday vying for a vacant commission seat.

Owensboro City Commissioners began the interview process last night. Officials spoke to 15 of the 30 people who applied for the empty seat, after the passing of Larry Maglinger.

They’ll interview the remaining candidates Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

