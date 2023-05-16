Owensboro City officials interviewing candidates for open commission seat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners are interviewing more candidates Tuesday vying for a vacant commission seat.

Owensboro City Commissioners began the interview process last night. Officials spoke to 15 of the 30 people who applied for the empty seat, after the passing of Larry Maglinger.

They’ll interview the remaining candidates Tuesday night.

